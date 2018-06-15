Strike stalls services in Nelson Mandela Bay

Services were thrown into disarray as Nelson Mandela Bay municipality staff downed tools on Thursday‚ demanding R30,000 in long-service backpay for more than 2,000 workers.

All 38 refuse collection teams did not turn up for duty while none of the staff at the Uitenhage traffic and licensing centre were at work.

Only the Korsten licensing centre was operational.

Customer care centres – including the main centre at the Mfanasekhaya Gqobose (formerly Eric Tindale) building – and other satellite offices were closed to the public on the first day of the strike.

This meant people trying to pay their accounts or query their bills were turned away.

SA Municipal Workers Union regional secretary Mqondisi Nodongwe said the strike was indefinite.

“The end of the strike depends on when the employer will resolve the issues‚” he said.

- The Herald