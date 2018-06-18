South Africa

WATCH | Ford Kuga bursts into flames during a test drive near Sandton

18 June 2018 - 14:40 By Naledi Shange

A Ford Kuga burst into flames near the London Road offramp on the N3 near Alexandra in Sandton on Monday.

"One of the guys from Ford had taken the car for a test drive‚" said Captain Granville Meyer.

"The car suddenly set alight on its own‚" he said.

A motorist‚ Daren Grusin‚ supplied TimesLIVE with pictures of the fiery vehicle.

"I was driving past when I saw the car there‚" he said.

Another person posted a video of the burning car, which seems to have been taken moments after the car caught fire.

A man dressed in black can be seen walking in the opposite direction of the car‚ which is parked in the yellow lane. The bonnet of the car is in flames.

Meyer said the driver of the vehicle had not been injured.

TimesLIVE reported previously that FordSA had recalled 4‚556 of the vehicles in January last year‚ by which time almost 50 had had what the company called “thermal incidents”. The company said failures in the cars’ coolant systems had caused them to overheat and catch alight.

MORE

Ford offers Kuga owners settlements ahead of consumer commission report

The National Consumer Commission will by mid-May go public with its long-awaited investigative report into whether Ford SA and its sister companies ...
News
2 months ago

Ford recalls more models amid fire risk

Motor giant Ford has recalled a number of its models‚ citing a potential fire risk.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Bitter clash expected as minister and DG fight over suspended official News
  2. Load shedding unlikely tonight‚ says Eskom South Africa
  3. Court victory for shack dwellers' movement South Africa
  4. Roads still shut as Meyerton protesters go on the rampage South Africa
  5. Twenty-five bodies found after army sweep in Mali Africa

Latest Videos

Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames
Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera
X