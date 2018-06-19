South Africa

Eskom keeps the lights on

19 June 2018 - 07:11 By Timeslive
Electricity pylons at an Eskom power station near Sasolburg. File photo.
Electricity pylons at an Eskom power station near Sasolburg. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Eskom did not implement rotational loadshedding on Monday‚ and there is a good chance that it can keep the supply stable on Tuesday too.

“We thank all customers for using electricity sparingly during this period‚ assisting us to pull through the evening peak.” the power utility said as it announced that it had been able to avoid loadshedding for a second consecutive day.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said on Tuesday morning that although the power system continues to remain constrained‚ it was a case of so far‚ so good for a third day.

"The power system is expected to remain stable for most of the day‚ with low probability of loadshedding‚" he said. "Electricity demand is expected to rise later in the evening between 5pm and 9pm. We'll continue to provide regular updates."

South Africa experienced load-shedding from Thursday to Saturday after labour unrest over a wage increase impasse disrupted operations at Eskom. Unions are demanding a 15% increase across the board. The cash-strapped Eskom had tried to impose a wage freeze‚ which led to the industrial action.

Wage negotiations between the company and its labour unions are due to take place today in Johannesburg.

Eskom's pronouncement of the electricity supply stabilising does not mean there are no power cuts‚ however‚ as Johannesburg's City Power battles with ageing infrastructure‚ illegal connections and cable theft on an ongoing basis. On Monday‚ power outages were experienced in Randparkridge‚ Weltevredenpark and Ferndale.

Money alone can't fix Eskom says analyst

Energy expert Chris Yelland says government has to fix the real problems at Eskom‚ not just throw money at the parastatal.
Business
22 hours ago

Load shedding likely on Sunday: Eskom

Eskom will likely implement stage one load shedding on Sunday from 5-9pm while the full recovery of its power system will take about 10 days.
News
1 day ago

Eskom's 10-day loadshedding risk - Here's why

South Africans were spared rotational loadshedding on Sunday‚ but Eskom advises the power system will take up to 10 days to recover from the effects ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit robbers did not hit the jackpot in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Reverend bust 'racist' plane passenger over k-word SMS South Africa
  3. Taxi owners‚ bystander wounded in Milnerton shooting South Africa
  4. Kuga fire death: Gerrie Nel joins justice fight South Africa
  5. Cars stoned‚ trucks looted as KwaZulu-Natal‚ Gauteng protests shut roads South Africa

Latest Videos

State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames
X