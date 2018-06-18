Energy expert Chris Yelland says government has to fix the real problems at Eskom‚ not just throw money at the parastatal.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday‚ Yelland said the issue at hand was that Eskom’s finances were not healthy – the reason it had initially told employees they were not getting a wage increase.

“What we are seeing here is the result of the financial stress at Eskom. If Eskom was not under financial stress it would not offer a zero percent increase. The real underlying reason is the financial stress at Eskom. Load-shedding is just a symptom of a deeper problem. The deeper problem is the financial unsustainability at Eskom‚” he said.

“It is no good throwing money at a problem because that is what government has been doing … at Eskom.”