A constable from Bellville South police station in Cape Town has been arrested over the theft of 18 guns being held as crime exhibits.

The 34-year-old constable‚ who was arrested by the Hawks’ National Bureau for Illegal Firearms Control and Priority Violent Crime‚ is expected to appear in Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday‚ said Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwane Mulaudze.

Two of the guns stolen from a storeroom in August 2017 were recovered during criminal incidents in September and April.

In the September incident‚ police on patrol in Belhar responded to a complaint about a firearm being pointed and arrested a man who allegedly had drugs and a .357 revolver.