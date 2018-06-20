Former mineworkers and their dependents can now register their interests in the historic R5-billion silicosis and TB class action settlement online.

A new website‚ SilicosisSettlement.co.za‚ and a Facebook page‚ Silicosis Settlement, were launched on Tuesday.

Mining companies are going to fork out about R5-billion to mineworkers after the historic class action settlement was reached on May 3 with those suffering from silicosis and tuberculosis.