Website launched to log silicosis and TB class action cases

20 June 2018 - 06:30 By Nico Gous
Protesters voice their opinions outside the High Court in Johannesburg during the case between gold mining companies and miners who had contracted silicosis. File image.
Image: ALON SKUY

Former mineworkers and their dependents can now register their interests in the historic R5-billion silicosis and TB class action settlement online.

A new website‚ SilicosisSettlement.co.za‚ and a Facebook page‚ Silicosis Settlement, were launched on Tuesday.

Mining companies are going to fork out about R5-billion to mineworkers after the historic class action settlement was reached on May 3 with those suffering from silicosis and tuberculosis.

20 out of 45 mining deaths in 2018 have been at Sibanye-Stillwater mines: Mantashe

The Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate is investigating and compiling a report on Sibanye-Stillwater as 20 out of the 45 mining deaths reported ...
Politics
2 days ago

The settlement was the first of its kind in South Africa. It was reached between the Legal Resources Centre‚ Abrahams Kiewitz Inc and Richard Spoor Attorneys‚ who represented thousands of mineworkers‚ and the Occupational Lung Disease (OLD) Working Group‚ who represented African Rainbow Minerals‚ Anglo American SA‚ AngloGold Ashanti‚ Gold Fields‚ Harmony‚ Sibanye Stillwater and Pan African Resources.

The draft settlement will provide a medical examination and compensation to mineworkers who worked in gold mines from March 12‚ 1965‚ to date.

The High Court in Johannesburg is still reviewing the draft settlement. Once it has been approved‚ a trust deed will be set up.

Silicosis is a progressive disease of the lungs caused by breathing in silica dust in gold mines‚ which can lead to tuberculosis.

Potential claimants and dependents can also call the call centre at 080 1000 240 or +27 801 000 240 from outside South Africa.

