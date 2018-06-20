ANC scrambles to avoid court action by unhappy members

Disgruntled ANC members in the Eastern Cape and the Free State have been left disappointed after a special sitting of the ANC national executive committee decided to endorse the provincial leaderships they are disputing.

Unhappy party members in Gauteng will also feel aggrieved that a special sitting of the national executive committee has allowed the holding of regional conferences this weekend despite their pleas to have these stopped.

This means that the party can brace itself for more legal action‚ even though it is desperately trying to avoid internal disputes being resolved by the courts.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe hinted on Tuesday that members who keep taking the party to court without exhausting all internal processes could open themselves up to disciplinary action.