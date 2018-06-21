South Africa

Durban man arrested for allegedly killing and tossing stepmother over cliff

21 June 2018 - 15:06 By Lwandile Bhengu
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

A man who allegedly murdered his stepmother‚ put her body in a wheelbarrow and then threw it off a cliff has been arrested near Durban.

The 32-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday after a four-month-long investigation into the death of the 57-year-old woman.

She was reported missing on February 21 and her body was found three days later.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the man was arrested and charged with murder by police in Pinetown.

It is alleged that the man put the woman's body into a wheelbarrow and threw it off a cliff.

Mbhele said the arrest came after police received a tip-off that the man was hiding in the Ekuthuleni area.

He is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

