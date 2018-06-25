A City of Cape Town law enforcement officer will be facing charges of culpable homicide after he was involved in a collision on Sunday morning.

Wayne Dyason‚ a City law enforcement officer‚ said the accident occurred early on Sunday.

"On Sunday the 24th of June 2018 at approximately 06:10 a City Law Enforcement officer was travelling on Silversand Road‚ Bluedowns. Whilst driving there was a head-on collision between the officer's departmental vehicle and another private vehicle‚" said Dyason.

"The officer sustained minor injuries. Tragically the driver of the private vehicle was fatally injured. Two passengers in the private vehicle sustained serious injuries. The injured parties were transported to hospital by ambulance‚" he said.

Dyason said a case of culpable homicide has been opened and registered at the Mfuleni police station.