Law enforcement officer charged with culpable homicide after fatal crash

25 June 2018 - 07:52 By Petru Saal
A City of Cape Town law enforcement officer faces charges of culpable homicide after his involvement in a collision which claimed the life of the driver in private vehicle on Sunday morning .
A City of Cape Town law enforcement officer will be facing charges of culpable homicide after he was involved in a collision on Sunday morning.

Wayne Dyason‚ a City law enforcement officer‚ said the accident occurred early on Sunday.

"On Sunday the 24th of June 2018 at approximately 06:10 a City Law Enforcement officer was travelling on Silversand Road‚ Bluedowns. Whilst driving there was a head-on collision between the officer's departmental vehicle and another private vehicle‚" said Dyason.

"The officer sustained minor injuries. Tragically the driver of the private vehicle was fatally injured. Two passengers in the private vehicle sustained serious injuries. The injured parties were transported to hospital by ambulance‚" he said.

Dyason said a case of culpable homicide has been opened and registered at the Mfuleni police station.

