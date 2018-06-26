Family of murdered six-year-old to identify her body
The family of a murdered six-year-old from Mitchells Plain still has the painful task of positively identifying her body in the mortuary.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said on Tuesday morning the circumstances leading to Stacey Adams's death are still being investigated.
"Kindly be advised that the suspect is due to make a court appearance tomorrow in Mitchell's Plain on a charge of murder. The circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation and the identity of the victim is yet to be confirmed‚" Traut said.
On Monday Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family.
"I believe that when someone is sick and dies‚ we all accept it‚ but when someone is bubbling and healthy and the next few minutes that person is gone ... it breaks hearts‚" Cele said.
Stacey went missing on Saturday. Her body was discovered the following day in a shallow grave 10m from her family home.