Family of murdered six-year-old to identify her body

The family of a murdered six-year-old from Mitchells Plain still has the painful task of positively identifying her body in the mortuary.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said on Tuesday morning the circumstances leading to Stacey Adams's death are still being investigated.

"Kindly be advised that the suspect is due to make a court appearance tomorrow in Mitchell's Plain on a charge of murder. The circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation and the identity of the victim is yet to be confirmed‚" Traut said.

On Monday Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family.