South Africa

Family of murdered six-year-old to identify her body

26 June 2018 - 08:38 By Petru Saal
The shallow grave where community members reportedly found Stacey Adams’ body on Sunday‚ just across the road from her family home. Next to the grave is the Wendy house where the 26-year-old suspect lived.
Image: Aron Hyman

The family of a murdered six-year-old from Mitchells Plain still has the painful task of positively identifying her body in the mortuary.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said on Tuesday morning the circumstances leading to Stacey Adams's death are still being investigated.

"Kindly be advised that the suspect is due to make a court appearance tomorrow in Mitchell's Plain on a charge of murder. The circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation and the identity of the victim is yet to be confirmed‚" Traut said.

On Monday Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the family.

"I believe that when someone is sick and dies‚ we all accept it‚ but when someone is bubbling and healthy and the next few minutes that person is gone ... it breaks hearts‚" Cele said.

Stacey went missing on Saturday. Her body was discovered the following day in a shallow grave 10m from her family home. 

