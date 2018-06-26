A miner has died after an incident at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine‚ the company said on Tuesday.

"Sibanye-Stillwater regrets to report that a colleague has tragically passed away at our Khomanani mine at the Driefontein operation‚" it said in a statement.

"For reasons still to be determined‚ he entered a scraper path and was caught by the scraper. The board and management of Sibanye-Stillwater extend their sincere condolences to the families‚ friends of our deceased colleague. This is another sad incident and all efforts are being focused on addressing this perplexing increase in safety incidents."

Sibanye said management would investigate the incident‚ along with the department of mineral resources and other parties.

"We look forward to the support and contribution of all our stakeholders at the second safety summit which has been convened by Sibanye-Stillwater this Friday‚ 29 June‚ in order to collectively address these incidents‚ prevent the loss of lives at our operations and re-establish our safety record."