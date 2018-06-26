In the moments before Ethiopian shopkeeper Daniel Hadaro was stabbed to death in his tuck shop in Inanda in September last year‚ knifeman Sthembiso Dimba had snarled at bystanders who had tried to intervene‚ asking them if they wanted to die for a “kwere kwere”.

This question – posed with malice before Dimba and his co-accused‚ Sixolile Hlangani‚ plunged knives into the father of four – became a lodestar for Durban High Court Judge Mokgere Masipa.

On Tuesday she sentenced the pair to life imprisonment for the murder of the foreign national‚ with sentences of 15 years each for aggravated robbery to run concurrently. They will serve their sentences at the Westville Prison.