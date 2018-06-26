South Africa

Mpumalanga man to appear in court in connection with the kidnapping and murder of eight-year-old

26 June 2018 - 07:45 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The 23-year-old man will appear in the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court‚ facing charges of kidnapping‚ rape and murder.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A man arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of an eight-year-old girl will appear in a Mpumalanga Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“The girl was allegedly last seen playing with her peers on Friday‚ 08 June‚ when she mysteriously disappeared until her lifeless body was found dumped in a ditch on Monday‚ the 11 June‚” the police said.

“In all other outstanding cases where children were reported missing or found killed/ alive‚ we still appeal to the community to work together with the police and assist with information that may bring closure to such cases. We also urge parents who have children but not living together to communicate and co-ordinate visits of their children‚” said Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma.

