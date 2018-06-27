South Africa

Bursary 'fraud': I did it‚ but I was by no means the only one

27 June 2018 - 07:00 By Neo Goba
Commentator Khaya Sithole did not deny the allegations but questioned why he was singled out.
Commentator Khaya Sithole did not deny the allegations but questioned why he was singled out.
Image: Supplied

Political and social commentator Khaya Sithole‚ who faces a number of charges‚ has admitted to forging a signature to award bursaries to more than 100 students when he was the programme manager of the Thuthuka Bursary Fund.

But on Tuesday Sithole would not give reasons for acting illegally.

His admission to the crime is contained in his affidavit‚ which he submitted during the disciplinary proceedings at the South Africa Institute of Chartered Accountants last week.

Sithole is facing a disciplinary hearing for fabricating a letter from the fund’s project director‚ Nthato Selebi‚ which he then fraudulently issued to 129 Wits accounting students‚ falsely claiming that they had been awarded Thuthuka bursaries.

Most read

  1. Officials don’t understand how much I struggle to survive‚ says land occupier South Africa
  2. Dutch approve partial ban on burqa wearing in public World
  3. Zimbabwe parties seek to draw line on violence with peace pledge Africa
  4. Sardines a no-go for Durban South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Another death at Sibanye-Stillwater mine: a timeline of fatalities
‘It is not me, it is Mandela’s generation’ - Malema on land grab statements
X