'I still needed you so much in my life': Tribute to murdered CPF member
“I still needed you so much in my life. I still had so much to tell you‚ so much to talk about to you and now you’re gone.”
That is what Moni Isaacs wrote in her tribute to Community Policing Forum member Shane Isaacs‚ who was shot and killed on Tuesday night in Eldorado Park‚ Johannesburg.
“You have no idea how broken I am inside. We had so much things planned and now you’re gone‚ but I know in my heart that you are with daddy. Losing a brother is like losing a part of my life. I know Allah has better plans for you‚ but I can’t help but feel that life is so unfair‚” she wrote on Facebook.
Police spokesperson Captain Nomvula Mbense said Isaacs‚ 41‚ was murdered around 8pm in front of his house after eight shots were fired into the window of the driver’s door of his orange Ford Ecosport. The police found seven 9mm cartridges at the scene.
Fellow CPF member Ensley Britoe called Shane a “fallen hero” and said he was a man who did everything within his power to uplift and build the community.
“Your leadership in CPF will always be with us. You were extremely passionate about it and helped us have fun while doing what we did‚” he said.
No arrests have been made.