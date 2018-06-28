“I still needed you so much in my life. I still had so much to tell you‚ so much to talk about to you and now you’re gone.”

That is what Moni Isaacs wrote in her tribute to Community Policing Forum member Shane Isaacs‚ who was shot and killed on Tuesday night in Eldorado Park‚ Johannesburg.

“You have no idea how broken I am inside. We had so much things planned and now you’re gone‚ but I know in my heart that you are with daddy. Losing a brother is like losing a part of my life. I know Allah has better plans for you‚ but I can’t help but feel that life is so unfair‚” she wrote on Facebook.