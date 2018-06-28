South Africa

Robben Island boat operators fined for collusion and price-fixing

28 June 2018 - 11:04 By Timeslive
Robben Island. File photo.
Robben Island. File photo.
Image: Roger de La Harpe

A meeting at the Cape Town Fish Market restaurant culminated in boat operators inflating their prices for trips to Robben Island. Now they’ve been served with fines for their collusion‚ according to the Competition Tribunal.

The tribunal said in a statement that an investigation by the Competition Commission was instituted after a complaint from the Robben Island Museum. Five companies who allegedly colluded on a tender were identified.

“The commission’s investigation found that around 22 September 2015‚ the respondents met at the Cape Town Fish Market Coffee Shop where they discussed increasing the prices they would charge the Museum when responding to a tender it issued. The tender was for bidders to be listed on the Museum’s database as a preferred service provider for a 12-month period.

“Subsequent to the meeting Thembekile and Nauticat Charters increased their prices to R18‚000 per trip for 140 passengers. Ferry Charters did not alter its price as it was already charging R18‚000 per trip for 140 passengers and this resulted in all three quoting the same price. Silverbuckle increased its price per trip from R7‚750 to R8‚775 for a 65-passenger vessel.”

The commission referred the complaint to the tribunal for adjudication. The three firms‚ as part of their settlement‚ agreed to cease the conduct and to assist the commission with its investigation.

The Competition Tribunal confirmed settlement agreements with: Thembekile Maritime Service (penalty R350‚000); Silverbuckle Trade 21 CC t/a Yacoob Yatch (penalty R249‚171); and Nauticat Charters (penalty R422.087).

The fines are all less than 10% of the firms’ annual turnover.

READ MORE

Cape Town‚ Jozi make TripAdvisor’s list of top 10 African destinations

Sun‚ sea and city life ensured that Cape Town and Johannesburg made it into the top 10 of TripAdvisor’s “Travelers’ Choice Awards for Best ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Decoding lessons from Robben Island

Struggle veteran Mzi Khumalo looks back at his time on Robben Island and decodes lessons for a new generation of leaders. The conditions and ...
Politics
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Five dead as plane plunges into Mumbai building site World
  2. Qatar 'must stop support for terror', top UN court told World
  3. No Day Zero in 2019‚ Cape Town told South Africa
  4. Bodyguard charged with murder after rare Hong Kong shooting World
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Maradona mended by medics after miracle match
X