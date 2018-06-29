South Africa

Popular Durban bird park shuts down volunteer programme after child raped

29 June 2018 - 08:48 By Matthew Savides
A 17-year-old volunteer at Umgeni River Bird Park was arrested after he allegedly raped a five-year-old girl at the facility. File photo.
A 17-year-old volunteer at Umgeni River Bird Park was arrested after he allegedly raped a five-year-old girl at the facility. File photo.
Image: bwylezich / 123RF Stock Photo

The eThekwini Municipality has shut down a volunteer programme at the popular Umgeni River Bird Park after the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl at the facility.

The child was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old school holiday volunteer at a children’s party at the park on Saturday. The alleged incident only came to light this week after a message of warning started circulating on WhatsApp groups‚ particularly those whose members were mostly made up of young mothers.

“According to reports received‚ a family was hosting a birthday party at Umgeni River Bird Park‚ when one of the school holiday volunteers‚ 17 years old‚ allegedly lured two little girls towards an area of the park that is not open to members of the public‚” the municipality said in response to TimesLIVE questions.

“He allegedly molested one of the girls and when the other girl realised what was happening she ran to alert the adults in the group.”

The municipality said police were immediately called and the teen was arrested.

Relative arrested for rape and murder of KZN toddler

A KwaZulu-Natal mother has said she felt sick to her stomach when she learnt that police had arrested a close relative for the horrific rape and ...
News
1 day ago

“The municipality also arranged for counselling of the child through ChildLine‚” the city said.

“The volunteer programme has been stopped with immediate effect and the alleged perpetrator is barred from entering the premises of the Umgeni River Bird Park. The municipality regrets this unfortunate incident and assures all our patrons that their safety is our top priority. The bird park has 24-hour security personnel who patrol the area.”

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said: “A case of rape was opened at Greenwood Park police station after a child was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old at Riverside on June 23. The suspect was arrested and charged for rape. He appeared in Durban Magistrate’s Court on June 26.”

READ MORE

Man accused of murdering 6-year-old Stacey Adams appears in court amid community anger

The attitude allegedly displayed by the man accused of murdering six-year-old Stacey Adams evoked fury in family members during his first appearance ...
News
1 day ago

Probe into viral video that shows 'assault' of alleged child rapist

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa has launched an internal probe into a viral video that appears to show security officers beating ...
News
14 days ago

Hunt under way for man who allegedly raped and prostituted 10-year-old stepdaughter

KwaZulu-Natal police are searching for a Verulam man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter who escaped from police custody at a local ...
News
16 days ago

‘I saw the child laying there’ - Woman who found Courtney Pieters’ body testifies

“Captain‚ you must go behind the factories because there’s an open field where people walk through‚” said Pamela Scholtz‚ the Delft Neighbourhood ...
News
29 days ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe's Mnangagwa says grenade caused blast at rally last week Africa
  2. South Korea to tighten laws amid influx of Yemeni asylum seekers World
  3. Brother of Russian opposition leader freed after 3.5 years World
  4. Pence to Central Americans: Stay put World
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
X