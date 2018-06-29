The eThekwini Municipality has shut down a volunteer programme at the popular Umgeni River Bird Park after the alleged rape of a five-year-old girl at the facility.

The child was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old school holiday volunteer at a children’s party at the park on Saturday. The alleged incident only came to light this week after a message of warning started circulating on WhatsApp groups‚ particularly those whose members were mostly made up of young mothers.

“According to reports received‚ a family was hosting a birthday party at Umgeni River Bird Park‚ when one of the school holiday volunteers‚ 17 years old‚ allegedly lured two little girls towards an area of the park that is not open to members of the public‚” the municipality said in response to TimesLIVE questions.

“He allegedly molested one of the girls and when the other girl realised what was happening she ran to alert the adults in the group.”

The municipality said police were immediately called and the teen was arrested.