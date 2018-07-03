South Africa

Is your WhatsApp group out of control? Here is the solution

03 July 2018 - 06:00 By Nico Gous
WhatsApp has now added a new feature that now allows only the administrator of a WhatApp group to send messages
WhatsApp has now added a new feature that now allows only the administrator of a WhatApp group to send messages
Image: 123rf.com/Dzmitry Kliapitski

Are you sick of WhatsApp groups being flooded with thank-you messages after each and every message‚ or photographs or bickering as members dissect each announcement?

On Monday‚ WhatsApp added a new feature that now allows only the administrator of a WhatApp group to send messages and to decide who else can become administrators to limit and make communication more efficient.

“One way people use groups is to receive important announcements and information‚ including parents and teachers at schools‚ community centres‚ and non-profit organisations. We've introduced this new setting so admins can have better tools for these use cases‚” WhatsApp said in their announcement.

To use these features‚ make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp.

Here is how to limit who can post messages on a WhatsApp group:
- Open the WhatsApp group that you are the administrator of;
- Open “Group info”; 
- Tap on “Group settings”;
- Tap on “Send messages”; and
- Select “Only admins”.

To add or make a member of the group an administrator:
- Open the WhatsApp group that you are the administrator of;
- Open “Group info”;
- Tap on “Group settings”
- Tap on “Edit group admins”; and
- Select the participants you want to make a group administrator.

READ MORE

Why can’t I WhatsApp for free anymore‚ Telkom?

I have used all my data‚ but why can’t I WhatsApp anymore‚ Telkom?
News
5 days ago

Do not use your Facebook login for your banking app

Are you chilling on Facebook or Instagram oversharing with friends - and then logging into your online banking with the same profile? You may be ...
News
6 days ago

Dell becomes public company five years after buyout

Dell, the onetime leader in personal computers and tech industry stalwart, said on Monday it will become publicly traded five years after a ...
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. NSFAS gives WSU student facing R14m theft rap more cash to study South Africa
  2. Limpopo police arrest over 300 suspects during joint operations South Africa
  3. Inquiry rejects Tom Moyane's bid to halt SARS probe South Africa
  4. Defence department ordered to halt unlawful deductions from colonel's salary South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
X