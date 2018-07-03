A man accused of raping his 10-year-old step daughter over 900 times claims that he is an innocent man and that the raft of charges he faces are “a fabrication”.

The 44-year-old mechanic‚ who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the girl‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for a formal bail application.

He was arrested three weeks ago at his Rietvlei home after his stepdaughter confided in a neighbour about the alleged abuses.

The court heard that the widower would face charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming of a minor and exposing a minor child to pornography‚ with the state poised to add more charges.

He is also charged with child abuse relating to allegations that he prevented her from attending school.

In her opening address‚ state advocate San Bhartu said that the state would allege that on a number of occasions between 2013 and 2018 the child was raped more than 900 times‚ equating to every second night.

In an affidavit prepared by the man and read into the court record by his Legal Aid attorney‚ Mondli Mthethwa‚ he said that he would tender a plea of not guilty to all of the charges he faced.

“I did not rape or sexually assault my child in any way whatsoever‚ nor did I groom or expose her to any sexual act. I have supported her financially since her mother passed on in 2013‚” he said.

“This case is fabricated against me. There is no DNA evidence and the state has not established if the complainant is a credible witness who will be able to testify at trial.”

He added that the search of his room was unlawful and that the case against him was on shaky ground.

The bail application continues on Tuesday.