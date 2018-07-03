Uber said on Tuesday it had introduced incentives to cover the cost of the most recent petrol increases for June and July.

The comment came after the company received a memorandum from a number of its “driver-partners”‚ who had embarked on a strike to demand that Uber increase its fees.

The operators drove from Zoo Lake to the Uber offices in Kramerville‚ Johannesburg‚ to demand that all prices charged by Uber must increase‚ with a base fare of R50.

The operators also demanded that they should get a bigger share from their profit-sharing agreement with the company. In specific terms‚ the striking operators demanded that Uber reduce the 25 percent share it deducted from every operator's trip. The operators described Uber's share as “theft” in their memorandum‚ and demanded that this should be reduced to 15 percent.

In response to the protest‚ Uber said it was committed to doing as much as possible to ensure that Uber remained a meaningful earning opportunity for its partners.

“Understandably‚ partners are concerned about their earnings given the consecutive petrol price increases which have increased their cost of doing business‚” Uber Sub-Saharan Africa GM Alon Lits said.