South Africa

Count the areas in Johannesburg without electricity today

03 July 2018 - 12:54 By Timeslive
Johannesburg City Power employees. File photo.
Johannesburg City Power employees. File photo.
Image: http://www.joburg.org.za

Due to extreme cold weather conditions and high electricity demand‚ City Power in Johannesburg said on Tuesday it is experiencing network constraints.

In the east‚ the city of Ekurhuleni has issued multiple notices of power outages. Bedfordview has no power due to overloading. Germiston and surrounding areas are currently experiencing a major power outage after a transformer blew. In Lambton‚ the metro said power would be restored around 3pm.

In Johannesburg‚ four major substations within the city were affected. The power was disrupted this morning at the sub-stations at Hurlingham‚ Mondeor‚ Fort - which supplies electricity to Braamfontein and Parktown - as well as Klipfontein‚ which services Chloorkop and parts of Midrand.

Power has been restored to most of these areas already.

Sol Masolo‚ spokesperson for City Power‚ called on residents to reduce electricity demand by switching off geysers during the day when there is no need for hot water‚ switching off all electricity appliances when they are not in use‚ using alternative sources of heat such as gas‚ hot water bottles‚ blankets and jerseys jackets‚ and switching off lights and heaters in all rooms that are not occupied.

"We are aware of the inconvenience caused to our customers and will do everything in our power to restore electricity to affected customers as soon as possible‚" said Masolo.

READ MORE

Power restored to Joburg’s north-eastern areas

Power has been fully restored to Johannesburg’s north-eastern suburbs‚ ending load rotation in the area‚ City Power said on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Electricity supply to Joburg's north-east suburbs has stabilised: City Power

City Power says it has been able to stabilise electricity supply after the problems at the Sebenza sub-station in Kempton Park which resulted in load ...
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. NSFAS gives WSU student facing R14m theft rap more cash to study South Africa
  2. Public apology for racist rant will deter others‚ court told South Africa
  3. Rape suspect beaten by community dies in police cell South Africa
  4. Velaphi Khumalo has ‘paid his dues’ and should not be made to pay or apologise ... South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
Gun-wielding thugs rob man in Pretoria car park
X