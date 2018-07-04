Mpumalanga police are looking for information on two men found dead in two separate incidents.

The bodies of the two men were discovered on Tuesday.

“In the first incident‚ the body of a man estimated to be in his mid-30s to early 40s‚ was spotted by fishermen at the Driekoppies Dam‚ near Malelane‚ at about 3.10pm and they immediately alerted the police. Upon arrival at the scene‚ the police found his body floating at the bank of the dam. The victim was carrying a backpack containing compressed dagga and police are probing how he ended up dead in the dam‚” the police said in a statement.

The man‚ according to the police‚ was wearing a pair of black formal trousers with a black belt‚ a black golf shirt with a blue sticker on the left side of the chest‚ black formal shoes and a pair of black socks. He is estimated to be 1.4m in height.

“In the second incident‚ the body of a man estimated to be in his early 60s was found in the vicinity of Goedgelyk Farm known as Jerusalem‚ at Machadodorp.

“The man had been missing since 23 June and was identified by his brother. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.”

In both incidents police have opened inquest dockets for investigation.