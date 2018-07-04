South Africa

Mpumalanga police seek information after two men found dead

04 July 2018 - 07:35 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
File photo.
File photo.
Image: bwylezich / 123RF Stock Photo

Mpumalanga police are looking for information on two men found dead in two separate incidents.

The bodies of the two men were discovered on Tuesday.

“In the first incident‚ the body of a man estimated to be in his mid-30s to early 40s‚ was spotted by fishermen at the Driekoppies Dam‚ near Malelane‚ at about 3.10pm and they immediately alerted the police. Upon arrival at the scene‚ the police found his body floating at the bank of the dam. The victim was carrying a backpack containing compressed dagga and police are probing how he ended up dead in the dam‚” the police said in a statement.

The man‚ according to the police‚ was wearing a pair of black formal trousers with a black belt‚ a black golf shirt with a blue sticker on the left side of the chest‚ black formal shoes and a pair of black socks. He is estimated to be 1.4m in height.

“In the second incident‚ the body of a man estimated to be in his early 60s was found in the vicinity of Goedgelyk Farm known as Jerusalem‚ at Machadodorp.

“The man had been missing since 23 June and was identified by his brother. The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.”

In both incidents police have opened inquest dockets for investigation.

READ MORE

Murder probe launched after discovery of fire dispatcher's body

The body of a missing 34-year-old man has been found in Cape Town with multiple stab wounds.
News
21 hours ago

The mystery of the suddenly appearing body

A murder mystery that has all the twists and turns – and a dose of tragedy – of a whodunit script is unfolding in Bloemfontein in the Free State.
News
8 days ago

Teenager flees after mourner is stabbed to death in Soweto

A 17-year-old is at large after a 44-year-old woman was killed at a house in Mapetla‚ Soweto‚ where loved ones were in mourning.
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Vusi Zuma died from lupus South Africa
  2. Home sweet ... bridge: Cape Town sets up 'safe space' for 230 homeless South Africa
  3. Four personnel killed in road accident: Defence Force South Africa
  4. Victim looks forward to reunion with dogs that helped thwart hijacker South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Lost and alone: KZN toddler survives two days on mountain
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X