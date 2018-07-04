The University of Cape Town’s former dean of law‚ Professor Penny Andrews‚ denied allegations of irregular expenditure on Wednesday‚ saying they were “false and defamatory”.

Andrews‚ who has resigned‚ became dean in 2016 after several years abroad‚ and was the first black academic to hold the position.

A storm erupted on Twitter this week when an account called UCT Law Leaks went public with faculty financial statements from 2017. The account appears to have been set up only to leak the documents‚ and was deleted on Wednesday.

According to the documents it shared‚ budget and expenditure amounts differed vastly on several fronts‚ including overseas trips‚ functions and staff allowances. At the same time‚ there was underspending on student bursaries and textbooks during a period of “austerity”.

In an interview with TimesLIVE on Wednesday‚ Andrews said “all invoices and payments” had gone through a “series of signatures”. Although some people may be “upset” by her “forthright style”‚ she said‚ she had acted with “integrity and transparency” in all financial and other dealings.

Around R285‚000 was budgeted for travel‚ but R611‚101 was spent — mostly by Andrews herself‚ according to the tweeted documents. The amounts indicate that she travelled business class or with a partner‚ according to the Twitter account.

Andrews said when she travelled business class‚ she claimed economy class reimbursement from the faculty‚ and “no complaint” had been brought by her line manager‚ deputy vice-chancellor Lis Lange.

On Tuesday she wrote to Lange voicing her “alarm and distress” about the “defamatory comments” and how it had been intimated that she resigned over a financial scandal.

She wrote to Lange again on Wednesday‚ saying: “I am being vilified on the basis of lies — and I need you not to be silent in the face of this smear campaign.”

She told TimesLIVE: “It is my opinion that no prior dean [I am the first black dean at UCT Law] has been subjected to this level of vilification and mistrust‚ and I am being punished for shedding light on several issues that have made some in the law faculty uncomfortable.”