Fifteen people have been injured in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Potgieter Street in Alrode in the south of Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 11am to find multiple victims. Two were trapped in their vehicles and had to be freed by the fire brigade using the jaws of life.

Upon further assessment‚ two people were found to have sustained serious injuries‚ while 13 others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

ER24‚ as well as multiple other medical services on the scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical attention.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to the paramedics. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.