South Africa

15 injured in Joburg collision

05 July 2018 - 15:41 By Timeslive
Two victims were trapped and had to be freed by the fire brigade after a multi-vehicle collision in Alrode on July 5, 2018.
Two victims were trapped and had to be freed by the fire brigade after a multi-vehicle collision in Alrode on July 5, 2018.
Image: ER24

Fifteen people have been injured in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Potgieter Street in Alrode in the south of Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 11am to find multiple victims. Two were trapped in their vehicles and had to be freed by the fire brigade using the jaws of life.

Upon further assessment‚ two people were found to have sustained serious injuries‚ while 13 others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

ER24‚ as well as multiple other medical services on the scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical attention.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to the paramedics. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

READ MORE: 

Four personnel killed in road accident: Defence Force

A Reserve Force Unit in Pietermaritzburg travelling in a military vehicle on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal was involved in an accident‚ during which four ...
News
1 day ago

Four dead in traffic accident near Witbank

Four people were killed and several others injured on Monday morning following a head-on collision between a taxi and truck on the R555 in Jacaroo‚ ...
News
3 days ago

One killed‚ three injured in head-on collision on R547

A man was killed and three people sustained minor to moderate injuries in a head-on collision between two vehicles on the R547 in Kriel‚ Mpumalanga‚ ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. French food delivery cyclists to strike over pay World
  2. Impeachment decision looms for Romanian president World
  3. Woolworths stores targeted by explosive devices in Durban South Africa
  4. Five hurt in Cape Town restaurant gas blast South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Here’s what Juju said about land, Pravin and Tom Moyane
Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
X