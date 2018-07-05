South Africa

Security guard wounded in Dobsonville‚ Soweto

05 July 2018 - 15:29 By Timeslive
Image: ER24

A security guard sustained a gunshot wound to the arm in Dobsonville on Thursday‚ during a cash-in-transit robbery‚ ER24 paramedics said.

The guard received initial treatment at a nearby doctor's room before paramedics arrived at midday to transport the guard to hospital for further medical care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚ but police were on the scene for further investigation‚" said Ineke van Huyssteen‚ a spokesperson for the paramedic service.

It is believed that a security guard van was attacked outside Capitec bank‚ on Elias Motsoaledi Road.

Six suspects are believed to have been apprehended.

