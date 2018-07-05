South Africa

Unsupervised toddler found dead in pit toilet

05 July 2018 - 12:00 By Naledi Shange
The three-year-old was found dead inside the pit toilet.
The three-year-old was found dead inside the pit toilet.
Image: Alaister Russell

A toddler who was reported missing hours after he was last seen has been found dead in a pit toilet‚ Limpopo police said on Thursday.

The three-year-old from Seshego is believed to have fallen into the toilet.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon‚ said Constable Maphure Manamela.

“It is alleged that the little boy went to his aunt's place across the street where he usually plays. His aunt took off his clothes and left him to relieve himself outside the toilet as usual. She was busy with her house chores when she noticed she had not seen the toddler for some time‚” said Manamela.

“She searched for him without success until she reported the matter to the police. They responded quickly and a search operation commenced until the deceased was found inside the pit toilet.”

READ MORE: 

Court dismisses family's damages claim after son drowned in school's pit toilet

The High Court in Polokwane has dismissed claims for general and constitutional damages sought by the family of Michael Komape‚ a five-year-old Grade ...
News
2 months ago

Informal settlements to get 'VIP' toilets

Johannesburg Water plans to spend R21-milliion installing “VIP toilets” at informal settlements in the southern parts of the city.
News
20 days ago

‘We fear she may have been pushed‚’ says family of 5-year-old who died in pit latrine

Little Lumka Mkhethwa’s life was cut short in the most harrowing way on Monday‚ drowning inside her school’s pit latrine – and now her father is ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Oversupply of non-essential technologies contributes to high private healthcare ... South Africa
  2. Unsupervised toddler found dead in pit toilet South Africa
  3. Statue of Liberty climber to be arraigned in federal court World
  4. Five taxi drivers wounded in Pretoria shooting‚ two vehicles burnt South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Could this be an answer to homelessness in South African cities?
X