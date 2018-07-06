Hundreds of informal traders marched to the City Hall in Durban on Friday over new regulations they say will deprive them from earning a living.

The informal traders are against proposed by-law changes to be implemented by the eThekwini Municipality as part of its inner city regeneration plan. They say more than 280 informal traders would be negatively affected by changes.

According to a statement on the municipality’s website‚ the proposed changes to the by-law relates to issues of non-compliance and law enforcement. “Key aspects highlighted in the by-law include prohibiting trading in places where informal trading is restricted‚ confiscation of goods‚ regulation of abandoned goods and plans to crack down on people trading without permits‚” it stated. The by-law was last amended in 2014.

On Friday‚ the Market Users Committee (MUC) organised the march with traders who were supported by other local organisations. They also demanded that a commission of inquiry be held into the allocation policy for trading sites and allocation procedures.

The group handed over memorandums to the mayor’s office and the office of the provincial minister for economic development‚ tourism and environmental affairs.

MUC chairperson Nico Magwaza said the City refused to work with traders to find a solution. He said the City’s plan was first introduced to traders as a “clean-up” and a bid to create “safer places” in the city.