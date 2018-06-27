Rubber bullets fired at EFF-led Brakpan land occupiers

Land occupiers in the Old Brakpan township were awoken by rubber bullets hitting the doors of their newly built shacks on Tuesday morning as Metro Police evicted the occupiers and demolished 300 shacks.

According to Metro Police only occupants who had lived in the informal settlement for more than a year could stay because their case was still pending in court.

“All the new occupants who had come to the land three weeks ago under EFF registrations had to leave‚” said Ekhurhuleni Metro Police Spokesperson‚ Wilfred Kgasago.

Infuriated EFF members and occupiers said they are not leaving the piece of land‚ “no matter what”.