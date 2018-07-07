A small group of animal rights activists gathered outside Durban's Greyville Racecourse on Saturday morning to protest against the country's biggest horse racing event.

Described as a first of its kind‚ the protest is not aimed at bringing the 122nd Vodacom Durban July to a halt.

Speaking on behalf of Ban Animal Trading South Africa‚ Prathna Singh told TimesLIVE that the protest aimed to raise awareness about the abuse of racehorses.

"Ban Animal Trading is an organisation that aims to educate and raise awareness on all forms of animal exploitation. The horseracing industry is one that has been overlooked for a long time.

"We decided to protest this year to raise awareness on the abuse of these animals for entertainment‚" she said.