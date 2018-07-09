All she wanted was to lose a few kilograms‚ but the injections that were part of a Bloemfontein woman’s diet plan left her with chronic pain and epilepsy.

The woman‚ who cannot be named‚ went to a pharmacy in the Free State city after hearing about the “well talked-about” diet plan it offered‚ which involved injections containing fat burners and Vitamin B.

The first time she received an injection at Preller Plein Apteek‚ everything went smoothly and she lost 3kg in a week‚ the Bloemfontein High Court heard.

But when she had her second injection‚ administered by a pharmaceutical assistant‚ “in split seconds she felt an excruciating shooting pain at the back of her left leg into her foot”‚ said Judge Mpina Mathebula.