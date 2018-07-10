South Africa

20 injured in plane crash outside Pretoria

10 July 2018 - 17:17 By Nico Gous
Approximately 20 people have been injured in an plane crash north of Pretoria on July 10, 2018.
Image: Supplied

About 20 people have been injured in an plane crash north of Pretoria.

A plane crashed near Wonderboom airport north of Pretoria on July 10 2018.

Paramedic Xander Loubser from BestCare Ambulance Service confirmed the accident on Tuesday afternoon. It took place about 1km east of the N4 in Derdepoort and about 8km east of the Wonderboom Airport.

“Initial reports show that approximately 20 people had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.

“Paramedics are treating the patients and will thereafter transport them to nearby hospital for further treatment‚” Meiring said.

He added that the ER24 Oneplan helicopters were currently on the scene to airlift any critical patients to hospital.

Timothy Connor Brandt posted photographs of the airplane on the Facebook group Dutch Aviation Photographers Group.

“Seen on Sunday morning at Pretoria's Wonderboom Airport‚ ex Rovos Air Convair 340 ZS-BRV.”

According to Brandt‚ the airplane was repainted in “the classic Martinair scheme for its imminent departure to its new home at the Aviodrome Lelystad in the Netherlands.”

He added that the plane was set to arrive in Europe on July 23.

“It is a pity that the titles have not been applied yet but I am still nevertheless ecstatic to be able to get some nice photos of this stunning old aeroplane one final time.”

