There is likely to be an explosive World Cup semifinal on Tuesday when France take on Belgium in a battle between two sides who know each other well‚ many from England’s Premier League.

France say they are ready for war‚ while there is also a stunning statistic to show why you must watch Tuesday night’s game right to the end‚ as well as news from Croatia and England.

FRANCE READY FOR WAR

France tackle Belgium in their World Cup semifinal on Tuesday and fullback Benjamin Pavard‚ one of the surprise stars of the competition so far‚ says his side are “ready to go to war” to book a place in the decider on Sunday.