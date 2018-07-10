Former Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse has decided not to pursue an Equality Court case against SuperSport.

Speaking on 702 and CapeTalk on Tuesday‚ Willemse said he had now instructed his legal team that he was prepared to participate in a Human Rights Commission hearing about his walkout on live TV in May.

He also said he had not ruled out returning to SuperSport as a rugby presenter and pundit alongside Naas Botha and Nick Mallett‚ the two presenters involved in the on-screen incident.

“I’ve reached out to Nick and to Naas‚ because I’ve seen the effect this process has had on my family‚” Willemse told presenter Eusebius McKaiser.

“That same spirit of reconciliation is what I will use to engage all parties involved‚ including SuperSport. There are no doors that are closed.”

The 36-year-old 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning squad member walked out on Botha and Mallett at the SuperSport studios in Randburg after a Super Rugby game on May 19 between the Lions and the Brumbies at Ellis Park Stadium.