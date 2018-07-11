South Africa

No arrests yet in Durban explosives mystery

11 July 2018 - 12:25 By Jeff Wicks

Almost a week after the first incendiary devices were triggered and caused fires in two Woolworths stores in Durban‚ no arrests have been made.

The planting and detonation of the firebomb in the Pavilion outlet in the early hours of Thursday morning last week was the first move in a string of attacks that would lead to the the discovery of five more potentially explosive devices.

To date‚ two devices have been found at Woolworths in Gateway.

Two others were found underneath parked cars on the fringes of the Vodacom Durban July at the weekend.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told TimesLIVE that no arrests have been made but the crimes against the state unit’s investigation was ongoing.

The same officers tasked to probe elements of extremism at the Imam Hussain mosque attack in Verulam in May have been brought in to try to trace the bomb makers. They took charge of the pile of dockets on Monday afternoon.

The setting of the devices‚ several of which were detonated‚ has placed shopping outlets on high alert‚ with malls heightening their security measures.

Gateway spokesperson Michelle Shelley said: “We can assure the public that we have taken these incidents very seriously. The mall is working closely with the relevant authorities to provide information and assistance wherever possible.”

READ MORE

The boy‚ the letter and the bullet - chilling missive warns of bomb

The people who planted a suspicious device inside the Spar in Durban’s Wentworth suburb had demanded a ransom – and used a 10-year-old boy to deliver ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Durban bomb mystery: What we know so far

Six explosive devices have been planted at key locations around Durban in a matter of days, with prominent shopping malls and social events the ...
News
2 days ago

We never expected anything like this to happen: Durban July car bomb pair

A night of horse racing and revelry turned to horror for Thebe Mochochoko after he and a friend became the latest targets in a string of Durban ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Services Seta bought 20‚000 exam pads at R214 each: Outa South Africa
  2. Zuma family thanks South Africans for support during their bereavement South Africa
  3. Muldersdrift 'dealer' nabbed with stolen cables‚ says Eskom South Africa
  4. Truck carrying liquor worth over R1-million hijacked in Nelson Mandela Bay South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X