Almost a week after the first incendiary devices were triggered and caused fires in two Woolworths stores in Durban‚ no arrests have been made.

The planting and detonation of the firebomb in the Pavilion outlet in the early hours of Thursday morning last week was the first move in a string of attacks that would lead to the the discovery of five more potentially explosive devices.

To date‚ two devices have been found at Woolworths in Gateway.

Two others were found underneath parked cars on the fringes of the Vodacom Durban July at the weekend.