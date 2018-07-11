Senior state employees received a tongue lashing from parliament for failing to declare their business interests – a failure that could leave the doors open to corruption.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on public service and administration on Tuesday received a report from the Public Service Commission‚ stating that 721 Senior Management Services (SMS) members had failed to declare their directorships in private and public companies – in contravention of the Public Service Regulations.

In a statement‚ committee chair Joe Maswanganyi said he was concerned about the figures‚ and while he stressed he was not assigning guilt to any of those SMS members‚ it was important that officials – especially those at the very top of government departments – complied with the law.

“It is unacceptable that so many senior managers can be in contravention of regulations that are intended to ensure the credibility of the state. Senior managers are in the forefront of the fight against corruption and by declaring directorships they prove accountability‚” Maswanganyi said.

It was a particular concern‚ the statement said‚ that 19 of the 721 were director-generals or heads of departments at both national and provincial level.

The committee called on the Public Service Commission and the Minister of Public Service and Administration‚ Ayanda Dlodlo‚ to “urgently take adequate action against contravening officials”.

Maswanganyi said the committee wanted a full presentation from the Public Service Commission on the report.