WATCH | Footage shows plane crash in Pretoria that left 1 dead, 19 injured

11 July 2018 - 07:36 By Nico Gous

One person was killed‚ the two pilots critically injured and a passenger suffered a double amputation in an airplane crash north of Pretoria late on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedic Xander Loubser from Best Care Ambulance Service confirmed the crash happened about 1km east of the N4 in Derdepoort and about 8km east of the Wonderboom Airport.

Emer-G-Med chief operating officer Jurgen Kotze said the pilots were transported to Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. Paramedics said the plane crash left at least 19 people injured, who were taken to hospitals across Tshwane. 

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said the authority would issue a statement on the crash on Wednesday.

Dutch museum shocked

The largest aerospace museum in the Netherlands has expressed its shock after learning about the plane crash.

“We are extremely shocked that the Convair 340‚ the aircraft that was on its way to the Aviodrome‚ crashed during the takeoff of a test flight in South Africa. Our priority is now to securing the safety of all those involved‚” Aviodrome said in a post on Facebook.

The museum also confirmed three of their personnel were slightly injured in the crash. 

Aviodrome general manager Serena van Kammen is flying to Pretoria on Wednesday morning.

Timothy Connor Brandt posted photographs of the vintage aircraft on the Facebook group Dutch Aviation Photographers Group.

“Seen on Sunday morning at Pretoria’s Wonderboom Airport‚ ex Rovos Air Convair 340 ZS-BRV‚” the caption read.

According to Brandt‚ the plane was repainted in “the classic Martinair scheme for its imminent departure to its new home at the Aviodrome Lelystad in the Netherlands”.

