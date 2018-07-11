WATCH | Footage shows plane crash in Pretoria that left 1 dead, 19 injured
One person was killed‚ the two pilots critically injured and a passenger suffered a double amputation in an airplane crash north of Pretoria late on Tuesday afternoon.
Paramedic Xander Loubser from Best Care Ambulance Service confirmed the crash happened about 1km east of the N4 in Derdepoort and about 8km east of the Wonderboom Airport.
Emer-G-Med chief operating officer Jurgen Kotze said the pilots were transported to Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. Paramedics said the plane crash left at least 19 people injured, who were taken to hospitals across Tshwane.
Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said the authority would issue a statement on the crash on Wednesday.
Plane crashes next to Moloto Road in Pretoria East https://t.co/fmZMtVeoOd #ArriveAlive #PlaneCrash @firstgroup_FRT pic.twitter.com/iqvqSr4n7k— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) July 10, 2018
[UPDATE] - Initial reports from the aircraft crash in Wonderboom has left allegedly 20 people injured, at least one critically. @ewnupdates @eNCA @jour_maine @SABCNewsOnline @_ArriveAlive @FatalMoves pic.twitter.com/Hnu239Y0Kv— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) July 10, 2018
Dutch museum shocked
The largest aerospace museum in the Netherlands has expressed its shock after learning about the plane crash.
“We are extremely shocked that the Convair 340‚ the aircraft that was on its way to the Aviodrome‚ crashed during the takeoff of a test flight in South Africa. Our priority is now to securing the safety of all those involved‚” Aviodrome said in a post on Facebook.
The museum also confirmed three of their personnel were slightly injured in the crash.
Update: met man en macht proberen we informatie te verkrijgen over alle betrokkenen bij dit tragische ongeluk. Met de...Posted by Aviodrome on Tuesday, 10 July 2018
Aviodrome general manager Serena van Kammen is flying to Pretoria on Wednesday morning.
Timothy Connor Brandt posted photographs of the vintage aircraft on the Facebook group Dutch Aviation Photographers Group.
“Seen on Sunday morning at Pretoria’s Wonderboom Airport‚ ex Rovos Air Convair 340 ZS-BRV‚” the caption read.
According to Brandt‚ the plane was repainted in “the classic Martinair scheme for its imminent departure to its new home at the Aviodrome Lelystad in the Netherlands”.