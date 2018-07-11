WATCH | Footage shows plane crash in Pretoria that left 1 dead, 19 injured

One person was killed‚ the two pilots critically injured and a passenger suffered a double amputation in an airplane crash north of Pretoria late on Tuesday afternoon.

Paramedic Xander Loubser from Best Care Ambulance Service confirmed the crash happened about 1km east of the N4 in Derdepoort and about 8km east of the Wonderboom Airport.

Emer-G-Med chief operating officer Jurgen Kotze said the pilots were transported to Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. Paramedics said the plane crash left at least 19 people injured, who were taken to hospitals across Tshwane.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said the authority would issue a statement on the crash on Wednesday.