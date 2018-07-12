South Africa

Muldersdrift 'dealer' nabbed with stolen cables‚ says Eskom

12 July 2018 - 15:41 By Tmg Digital
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Stolen Eskom aluminium and copper cables valued at R5-million have been recovered in Muldersdrift‚ west of Johannesburg‚ the electricity utility said on Thursday.

One suspect has been arrested for dealing and being in possession of stolen property.

The arrest took place after the power utility’s investigation team‚ in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS)‚ embarked on a special operation that had led them to Muldersdrift‚ Eskom said in a statement.

The monetary value of the material recovered is a cause for concern as it is indicative of organised‚ syndicate-driven criminal activity‚ said Eskom’s divisional executive for security‚ General Tebogo Rakau.

Rakau warned that cable theft‚ which is affecting not only Eskom but other state-owned entities such as Transnet and Prasa‚ as well as municipalities‚ must stop.

“It might seem like the only victims of cable theft are organisations like Eskom and municipalities who have to bear the cost of replacing stolen cable and damaged infrastructure. But the effects suffered by society can be even worse‚ including prolonged power outages which impact businesses‚ and ultimately lead to job losses. Unplanned power outages resulting from cable theft also affect healthcare services at clinics and endanger the lives of people who are on life support equipment at home‚” said Rakau.

Eskom spends in the region of R2-billion a year replacing stolen copper cables.

To combat theft of infrastructure‚ the power utility and the SAPS "have intensified the fight against this crime at a national level and more interventions are being planned and will be rolled out in the near future"‚ he said.

Rakau urged all those who know of infrastructure theft perpetrators to report them‚ anonymously‚ to the authorities.

“We urge all South Africans to play a role in the fight against these under-reported but serious crimes by sending their anonymous SMS tip-offs to Crime Line on 32211. We can all play a role in stopping the perpetrators of infrastructure and electricity theft in their tracks and bringing them to book.”

READ MORE

‘Shocking’ cable theft stats point to bid to destabilise city: Msimanga

There have been more than 1‚000 incidents of cable theft in the City of Tshwane since November last year‚ which mayor Solly Msimanga indicates is an ...
News
3 months ago

Stop signs to replace traffic lights because of theft in Jo’burg

Theft and vandalism is such a big problem that the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) won’t replace some traffic lights.
News
5 months ago

Rampant crime could force Metrorail to cancel dangerous routes

Metrorail could be forced to cancel trains on dangerous routes as it tries to protect both drivers and passengers from rampant crime.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. 'This is bad for human beings': Prisoners without water for three days South Africa
  2. GrandWest hits the jackpot with R18m water treatment plant South Africa
  3. Three killed in Cape Town drive-by shooting South Africa
  4. Gravely ill diver airlifted from Mozambican border to KZN hospital South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X