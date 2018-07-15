Two alleged robbers shot dead in supermarket robbery

Two alleged robbers were shot dead and a customer was wounded in a robbery at a supermarket in the Kranskop area in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Police said a group of armed suspects had entered the supermark at about 5.30pm on Saturday and held up the manager at gunpoint.

“It is alleged that the suspects were heavily armed and they shot a customer who was in the shop.

“During the gunfire exchange‚ two suspects were fatally wounded. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered from the dead suspects. Other suspects managed to take an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in their two getaway vehicles‚” police said in a statement.

They added that a case of armed robbery‚ attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition had been opened at the Kranskop police station for further investigation.

“A case of inquest was also opened regarding the death of the two suspects. Kranskop police assisted by neighbouring police stations are still searching for the outstanding suspects‚” police said.