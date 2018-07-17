One dead in apparent hit in Randburg

One person has been shot and killed in what appeared to be a hit on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said there were three people in a silver BMW when two suspects drove up in a white Mercedes-Benz and started shooting at the car.

The driver‚ 46‚ was killed and the two passengers were injured and taken to hospital.

“The motive of the killing is unknown. Police are investigating cases of attempted murder and murder‚” Makhubele said.