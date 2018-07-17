One dead in apparent hit in Randburg
One person has been shot and killed in what appeared to be a hit on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.
Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said there were three people in a silver BMW when two suspects drove up in a white Mercedes-Benz and started shooting at the car.
The driver‚ 46‚ was killed and the two passengers were injured and taken to hospital.
“The motive of the killing is unknown. Police are investigating cases of attempted murder and murder‚” Makhubele said.
⚠TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠ SHOOTING reported on the corner of President Fouche and Malibongwe Drive, Randburg. Heavy police...Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Tuesday, 17 July 2018
SHOOTOUT : MALIBONGWE CNR PRESIDENT FOUCHE. JHB. GP. 1 DEAD. INJURIES. ALLEGED HIT. AWAIT UPDATEPosted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Tuesday, 17 July 2018
《Randburg》@EMER_G_MED crews on scene of a serious shoot out. Corners of Malibongwe and President Fouchè. Two patients removed from scene. One deceased. Avoid area for forensic investigations. @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/vj5EYP2Jbc— EMER-G-MED (@EMER_G_MED) July 17, 2018
Paramedics Emer-G-Med said the shooting happened on the corner of President Fouché and Malibongwe Drive in Randburg‚ and two people were injured.
Photographs of the scene‚ shared on social media‚ showed a BMW X5 riddled with bullet holes.
The incident took place at about 2pm.