South Africa

One dead in apparent hit in Randburg

17 July 2018 - 16:38 By Nico Gous
An image of a BMW X5 riddled with bullet holes it was appears to have been an organised hit at Malibongwe and Pres Fouche on 17 July 2018
Image: Via Twitter/@PigSpotter

One person has been shot and killed in what appeared to be a hit on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said there were three people in a silver BMW when two suspects drove up in a white Mercedes-Benz and started shooting at the car.

The driver‚ 46‚ was killed and the two passengers were injured and taken to hospital.

“The motive of the killing is unknown. Police are investigating cases of attempted murder and murder‚” Makhubele said.

⚠TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠ SHOOTING reported on the corner of President Fouche and Malibongwe Drive, Randburg. Heavy police...

Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Tuesday, 17 July 2018

SHOOTOUT : MALIBONGWE CNR PRESIDENT FOUCHE. JHB. GP. 1 DEAD. INJURIES. ALLEGED HIT. AWAIT UPDATE

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Tuesday, 17 July 2018

Paramedics Emer-G-Med said the shooting happened on the corner of President Fouché and Malibongwe Drive in Randburg‚ and two people were injured.

Photographs of the scene‚ shared on social media‚ showed a BMW X5 riddled with bullet holes.

The incident took place at about 2pm.

