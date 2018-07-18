Six arrested for producing counterfeit goods
Five men and a woman were arrested on Tuesday for producing counterfeit sanitary towels‚ shoe polish‚ food‚ condiments and other items.
National Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the police had discovered a factory and raided three properties in Hartswater‚ Northern Cape‚ on Tuesday after receiving a tip-off.
“Upon arrival‚ police discovered the goods as well as equipment used to manufacture these goods such as sanitary towels‚ shoe polish‚ food‚ condiments and other counterfeit items.”
The suspects appeared in the Hartswater Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
Two of them‚ Kahgmin Li and Chen Wenhai‚ were granted bail of R10‚000 and R5‚000 respectively. The other four suspects will remain in custody until Friday for their formal bail applications.
National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said: “Fake and counterfeit liquor products pose a serious risk to public health. In addition to the risk to public health‚ South Africa is losing tax revenue due to the illicit trade. Communities are urged not to buy counterfeit goods.”