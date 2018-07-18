Five men and a woman were arrested on Tuesday for producing counterfeit sanitary towels‚ shoe polish‚ food‚ condiments and other items.

National Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the police had discovered a factory and raided three properties in Hartswater‚ Northern Cape‚ on Tuesday after receiving a tip-off.

“Upon arrival‚ police discovered the goods as well as equipment used to manufacture these goods such as sanitary towels‚ shoe polish‚ food‚ condiments and other counterfeit items.”