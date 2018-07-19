A 47-year-old mother of three has been catapulted from poverty to multi-millionaire with a massive lottery win.

The Cape Town shack dweller‚ a regular Lotto player‚ plans to use some of her R16-million jackpot to buy three houses for herself and her family‚ and to pay for her daughter’s tertiary education.

“My daughter completed her matric but we had no money for her to study beyond that. We have already drawn up a budget that includes sending her back to school to study for a qualification of her dreams‚” said the woman‚ from Bonteheuwel.

She found out about her PowerBall PLUS win on Saturday while she was at work‚ after her daughter took her lottery ticket to be checked at a local shop.

“My daughter called me and told me that I was actually a millionaire. I could not believe it‚ I went to my supervisor and asked her if I could leave work early on that day. I told her what was happening‚ that I had to go make sure my ticket was safe.”

Employment does not feature in the winner’s plans for her future. “I have been working since I was 16 years old‚ I have never stopped‚ now is my time to rest‚” she said.

“I received good financial advice today‚ I will invest some of my winnings and live off of the interest. I want to also get a makeover‚ I want a new life altogether.”