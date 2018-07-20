South Africa

Intelligence tip trips up would-be robbers in Joburg

20 July 2018 - 13:05 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Four men in a green Mazda were stopped in their tracks by police on the N12 after a tip-off revealed that they were on their way to rob a business in Johannesburg.

The men were intercepted on Thursday afternoon by the K9 Unit of the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and the SAPS.

“After receiving a tip-off from the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of four possible suspects making their way to rob a business in Zuurbekom (far south of Gauteng)‚ two officers from the JMPD K9 Unit‚ together with SAPS‚ successfully intercepted the four suspects in their green Mazda on the N12 West towards Lenasia‚” said a statement issued on behalf of MMC for Public Safety‚ Michael Sun.

“Upon searching the vehicle‚ officers discovered two unlicensed firearms which would have otherwise been used by the suspects in the attempted robbery.”

The suspects were arrested and taken to Lenasia Police Station. The vehicle was impounded.

“Joburg is the business hub of Africa and had been suffering from high rate of business robberies in the past. Through our intervention and the hard work by the JMPD‚ we are seeing consecutive and significant reductions in the crime statistics in the past year‚ particularly that of business and home robberies in the city‚” said Sun.

