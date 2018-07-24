South Africa

Parent shot dead outside Joburg school

24 July 2018 - 20:32 By Nico Gous
The parent was shot in the head by an unknown number of armed gunmen while at Newclare Primary School on July 24 2018
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A parent was shot by a group of armed gunmen outside a primary school on Tuesday while waiting for his child.

The man died on his way to hospital.

Warrant Officer Jerbes de Bruyn said the parent was at his car outside the Newclare Primary School premises in Newclare‚ Johannesburg‚ when an unknown number of armed gunmen opened fire.

The father was shot in the head. A group of bystanders loaded him into a car‚ but he died on his way to the Helen Joseph Hospital.

“The child is unharmed. He was not in the car‚” said De Bruyn.

No arrests have been made yet.

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “We are relieved to report that no child was harmed in the process.”

