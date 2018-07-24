South Africa

WATCH | Criminals beware - new crime fighting dogs are in town

24 July 2018 - 17:37 By TimesLIVE

Eleven new members of the canine family have been introduced to their law enforcement partners in the Metro Police K9 Unit to help tackle crime in Cape Town.

The 11 dogs will be split into narcotic detection, explosive detection and human trailing to find missing persons, said Director Charl Kitching from the Metro Police SIU.

Raymond Huyser, an officer in the K9 unit, said being a dog handler is one the best assignments because you "have a partner for life". 

"I sometimes joke with my colleagues and say I'd rather work with dogs than with humans," said Huyser.

