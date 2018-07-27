Eight young women sat outside the A court at the high court in Durban on Thursday. They were strangers but they had one thing in common. They were all raped by the same man.

During the past month‚ when they have given evidence before Judge Mokgere Masipa‚ some broke down; others told how they were virgins when they were raped.

Two of them described how‚ when they were “grabbed” in public places‚ they had screamed for help but bystanders had not come to their aid.

Mthoisi Mthoba Mnyandu‚ who is now in his early 30s‚ has been convicted of eight counts of kidnapping‚ seven counts of rape and one of robbery.

He denied everything.

He claimed the sex was by consent after he “proposed love” to them. Later‚ under cross examination by advocate Krishan Shah‚ he said “the devil made me do it”.

Mnyandu conceded that he was “overcome by lust” but continued to deny that he had raped them. He said the women who cried while giving evidence were just “acting up".

The crimes took place from 2010 to 2016 in the Pinetown and Inanda areas in KwaZulu-Natal. His victims were all “small” in stature and teenagers. One had just turned 16.