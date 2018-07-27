If Cape Town commuters thought trains couldn’t get worse‚ it did this week

For the past two weeks many commuters with monthly train tickets have had to use alternative transport due to the poor service of Metrorail in Cape Town. Trains are overcrowded and seldom on time. Some people say they have lost their jobs because they are always late for work.

A fire on July 21 at Cape Town station destroyed seven rail coaches and 160 metres of overhead wire. Another fire on July 26 at Retreat destroyed five carriages. According to Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker‚ the fire at Cape Town station has cost R30-million and the one in Retreat R20-million.

On Tuesday in the late afternoon‚ GroundUp saw a young mother pass her 17-month-old-baby through the train window to people on the platform so that she was able to push her way through the overcrowded train to get off. Mary Kathembe‚ who waited almost two hours for a train at Parow station on Friday‚ told GroundUp that since the Cape Town fire the train service has got even worse. She said that her employer has moved her time to start work to 10am because she is so often late.