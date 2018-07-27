Politics

‘I will be president‚’ says Hlaudi Motsoeneng

27 July 2018 - 17:45 By Matthew Savides
Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he is underwhelmed by South Africa's current leaders.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he is underwhelmed by South Africa's current leaders.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

Disgraced former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has a brazen vision of his future: He will be South Africa’s president.

Speaking at the 70th birthday of Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini on Friday at the Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ Motsoeneng said he was watching the current batch of leaders – and was very underwhelmed.

“The day I become the prez of South Africa‚ you’ll see real change and impact in the lives of our people. Because I’m just watching people playing games‚” he said.

He took particular aim at members of parliament‚ without specifying which party’s members he was unhappy with.

“How do we allow a situation [where] small people‚ who are in parliament‚ remove Jacob Zuma? Zuma was elected by the people of South Africa‚” he said.

Motsoeneng also sang the praises of the Zulu king and – in an apparent reference to the ongoing land debate and recommendation to dissolve the Ingonyama Trust – vowed to fight on the king’s behalf.

“I want to say today: we must defend our majesty. I’m not just talking about the Zulus. South Africa will defend the king when it comes to land‚” he said.

READ MORE: 

All smiles as Zulu king celebrates his 70th birthday

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini was a picture of happiness and all smiles during his 70th birthday celebrations at the Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma on ...
News
3 hours ago

Solidarity accuses Hlaudi of 'playing cat and mouse' with the courts

Trade union Solidarity has claimed that former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng is “playing ...
News
1 month ago

'I am unique‚' Hlaudi Motsoeneng tells CCMA hearing

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng on Thursday said he stood by a statement he made at a media briefing in April 2017 which ultimately led to his ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ‘I will be president‚’ says Hlaudi Motsoeneng Politics
  2. ‘Why don't you want your own people to own their land?’ - Government slammed at ... Politics
  3. 'We're ready‚' says chair of state capture inquiry Politics
  4. State Capture hearings to start in August: Zondo Politics
  5. EFF wants 'apartheid legislation' charges dropped against Malema Politics

Latest Videos

Robbers pounce on vehicle in the middle of busy Joburg street
Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
X