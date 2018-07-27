‘I will be president‚’ says Hlaudi Motsoeneng

Disgraced former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has a brazen vision of his future: He will be South Africa’s president.

Speaking at the 70th birthday of Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini on Friday at the Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ Motsoeneng said he was watching the current batch of leaders – and was very underwhelmed.

“The day I become the prez of South Africa‚ you’ll see real change and impact in the lives of our people. Because I’m just watching people playing games‚” he said.