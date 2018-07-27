‘I will be president‚’ says Hlaudi Motsoeneng
Disgraced former SABC boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng has a brazen vision of his future: He will be South Africa’s president.
Speaking at the 70th birthday of Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini on Friday at the Enyokeni Palace in Nongoma‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal‚ Motsoeneng said he was watching the current batch of leaders – and was very underwhelmed.
“The day I become the prez of South Africa‚ you’ll see real change and impact in the lives of our people. Because I’m just watching people playing games‚” he said.
‘When I become president...you’ll see real change,’ says Hlaudi Motsoeneng at Zulu monarch King Zwelithini’s 70th birthday.— Matthew Savides (@matthewsavides) July 27, 2018
🎥: @Khungwayo pic.twitter.com/HHWXXs5QrZ
He took particular aim at members of parliament‚ without specifying which party’s members he was unhappy with.
“How do we allow a situation [where] small people‚ who are in parliament‚ remove Jacob Zuma? Zuma was elected by the people of South Africa‚” he said.
Motsoeneng also sang the praises of the Zulu king and – in an apparent reference to the ongoing land debate and recommendation to dissolve the Ingonyama Trust – vowed to fight on the king’s behalf.
“I want to say today: we must defend our majesty. I’m not just talking about the Zulus. South Africa will defend the king when it comes to land‚” he said.