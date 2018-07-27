If you think land redistribution will result in fallow farms and a ruined agriculture sector‚ think again - just give us the land and we’ll show you what we can do.

This is the message from a group of black farmers in the Eastern Cape‚ spoken just moments before their shipment of 8‚000 tons of maize left Durban’s South African Bulk Terminal for Vietnam on Thursday.

Between them‚ they farm just 2‚416ha land. But they say that more land would‚ quite simply‚ mean more crops and a greater output.

“Let them give us the land and we can prove them wrong‚” said Tebogo Mongoato‚ one of the farmers.

Mongoato‚ from Matatiele‚ was part of 14 farming co-operatives from the small Eastern Cape town who participated in a joint venture between the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform and the Grain Farmer Development Association (GFADA).