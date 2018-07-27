Nine traffic department officials arrested for cancelling fines

Nine officials at Gauteng vehicle testing stations have been arrested for running a traffic fines and false documents ring that the provincial government has estimated to be worth R80-million.

The officials were among nine people arrested. They stand accused of fraudulently cancelling traffic violation fines and other related documents.

The Gauteng government said on Friday that after a “thorough and wide-ranging investigation”‚ which started last year‚ authorities discovered that the suspects have been dumping outstanding traffic violation fines onto deceased people‚ which enabled them to process false documents for the actual offenders.

“The crime committed at various testing stations in the country is alleged to amount to R80-million‚” it said in a statement.