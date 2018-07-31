ANALYSIS | Why politics may still get Grace Mugabe off the hook

Former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe can no longer use diplomatic immunity as protection from possible prosecution for assault.

But that does not mean she will face charges related to her alleged “extension cord attack” on 20-year-old model Gabriella Engels any time soon. The National Prosecuting Authority says it’s yet to decide whether Mugabe has a case to answer.

“We have actually not seen the docket in this case, so we have no way of knowing what the evidence (against Grace Mugabe) actually is,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane told Times Select.

“As a result, we have not even made a decision about whether she should be prosecuted. It’s only when we have the docket that we can make that decision.”

She referred all further queries to the police.

National Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that the Engels investigation docket was still open and “due processes will follow”.

